Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA remained flat at $$32.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

