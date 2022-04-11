Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $232,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $184.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

