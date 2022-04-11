Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,537 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 1,793.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

