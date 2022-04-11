Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $213.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

