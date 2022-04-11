Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $253,000 in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

