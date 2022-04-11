Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $242,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 129.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $75.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

