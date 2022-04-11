Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $220,000 in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $203.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.00. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.31 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

