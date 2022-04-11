Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $279,000 Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

