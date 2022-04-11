Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $228,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AECOM by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,836,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $6,059,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AECOM by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $15,554,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

