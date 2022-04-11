Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 2,186 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

HLNE opened at $72.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

