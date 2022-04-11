Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 17,346 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.95 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.