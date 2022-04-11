Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $176.70 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.82 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.