Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $736,821.08 and $16,363.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,075.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.49 or 0.07504471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00261151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.72 or 0.00750382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00093880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.90 or 0.00561174 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00365442 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,087,361 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

