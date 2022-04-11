Rate3 (RTE) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

Rate3 (RTE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $108,577.22 and $60,459.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

