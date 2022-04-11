Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Up 4.1%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.74 and last traded at $109.36. Approximately 5,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 540,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.99.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

