Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn Sells 10,000 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,767. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Benchmark raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 149,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.