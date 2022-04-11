Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Randstad in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

