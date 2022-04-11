Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $61,117.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010704 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

