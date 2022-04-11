Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
