Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

