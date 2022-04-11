R Mark Adams Sells 831 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $10,944.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, R Mark Adams sold 1,244 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $14,940.44.

ADPT stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

