Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of QUMU stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qumu by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Qumu by 147.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
