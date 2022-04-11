Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $3.46 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in I-Mab by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in I-Mab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in I-Mab by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

IMAB opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

I-Mab Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.