Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $3.22 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

