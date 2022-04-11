Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 86,431 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 389.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

