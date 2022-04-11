Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.07 Million in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

UMBF opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.