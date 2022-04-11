Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.98 Million in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 705,532 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 23.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CLOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.