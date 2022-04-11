Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after buying an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $141,918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

