Quark Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Million (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Quark has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $208,487.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,054,151 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

