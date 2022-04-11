Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $751.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

