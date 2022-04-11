Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 370.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

