Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $22.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

