Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Barclays cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $371.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.65 and its 200 day moving average is $394.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

