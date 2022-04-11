Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after buying an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 411,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

