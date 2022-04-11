Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

