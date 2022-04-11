Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Increased by Analyst

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $22.31 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

