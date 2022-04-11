Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 92.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

