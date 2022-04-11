Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

