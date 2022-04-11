Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

ADI stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

