Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $141.28 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

