Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

SYY stock opened at $85.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 66,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sysco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.