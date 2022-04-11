Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

BSM stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

