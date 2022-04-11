Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Lifted by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

