Pylon Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (PYLON) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $462,787.40 and $94.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $31.53 or 0.00074694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

