Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.50

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.99 ($0.18), with a volume of 181362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.80 ($0.19).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.18. The company has a market cap of £69.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

