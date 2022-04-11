Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $71.72. 198,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,737. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.