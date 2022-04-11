Proton Market Capitalization Hits $114.89 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $114.89 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,520,426,678 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

