ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.49. 759,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,778,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.