ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.49. 759,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,778,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

