ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 202,307 shares.The stock last traded at $43.88 and had previously closed at $45.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

