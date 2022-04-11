PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 298.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4,665.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

