Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
